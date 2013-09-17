Former Irish Soldier Exposes Military Cover-Up at Book Launch

Strabane, Northern Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Northern Ireland author Frank Sumner, a former non-commissioned officer with the Irish Army, is launching a well-documented book this month which exposes an alleged cover-up by the Irish Military surrounding the deaths of two soldiers in Lebanon thirty years ago. Sumner also addresses other questionable deaths during that period, as well as the on-going spin being presented by the current Irish Defense Minister Alan Shatter.



The book, “From One End of the Rainbow: A Story about the Life inside the Irish Defense Forces and Beyond”, has recently gone live on Amazon and is being launched at the Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane, Northern Ireland, on Sunday, 15 September 2013 from 5-7pm. All members of the media and public are welcome. A free sample from the book is available right now at www.FrankSumner.com/FREE



Thirty years ago, UN forces (including Irish troops) were posted in Southern Lebanon as part of the peace-keeping process in the war-afflicted country. After an air bombing raid, two soldiers stationed at an indefensible observation post came under ground fire leaving one soldier dead, while the body of the other was never recovered.



Sumner, who was on the ground at the time, believes that the reports into the deaths of the two soldiers were purposely mishandled by the Irish government. There have been a number of official statements which do not agree, including one made by Shatter’s office, and others which contain outright lies.



The book includes reproductions of official government papers obtained under the Free of Information Act, as well as a statement from Minister Shatter’s office, which document the conflicting official accounts of the inquiry in the soldiers’ deaths.



Sumner explains in detail the official spin that has been presented to the bereaved families as opposed to what really happened on the ground. “The only way to get the truth out is to write a book”, said Sumner in a recent interview. He currently is a small business owner in Strabane, Northern Ireland, where he is planning to write his next book.



You can read more details about the book and author at www.FrankSumner.com



For media inquiries, please visit www.FrankSumner.com/pressroom for immediate download of Frank Sumner’s media kit.



Media page: www.FrankSumner.com/pressroom



Download the media pack for the launch: www.franksumner.com/mediapack



For interviews, please contact the author using the phone number and email address at the top. Thank you.



CONTACT:

Frank Sumner

UK Phone: +44-7436547777

thewestawake@yahoo.co.uk