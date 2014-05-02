Former Jockey Launches Unique Race Day Experience for Horse Racing Fans in the South West

Wellington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Race day hospitality for both fans and corporate guests is nothing new. However, these enhanced horse racing tours, where ex-jump jockey Rodi Greene acts as host and advisor throughout the day, takes the idea to a whole new level.



About Rodi Greene

A jump jockey for more than two decades, 44-year-old Rodi knows the British racing scene from the inside – through highs and lows. The former includes riding a winner at the 2002 Cheltenham Festival. The latter saw him become victim of a career-ending injury after suffering serious spinal damage, and spending two months in hospital, following a crashing fall at Lingfield Park in March 2011.



Now, Rodi runs a thriving business based in Wellington, Somerset, offering quality, comfortable mini bus hire to the races covering the following racecourses: Cheltenham, Exeter, Ascot, Newton Abbot Newbury, Taunton, Wincanton and Bath.



Rodi has recently joined the team of the official Racecourse Experience hosts for Jockey Club Racecourses and also coaches young jockeys to help them fulfil their potential.



About the race day experience



By combining bus hire to the races across the South and South West with his in-depth racing knowledge, Rodi can offer guests an enjoyable and relaxing day at the races. Complete packages include transport to the course plus organisation of tickets, seeing behind-the-scenes and advice on betting. It’s ideal for both business horse racing hospitality – or just a few friends getting together for a great day’s racing.



Once there, Rodi offers a guide to the facilities and the race course before offering an insider’s view about how to bet. This will include advice on how the professional tipsters operate – by reading the “form” and assessing the horses in the paddock. As the guests enjoy their day, Rodi continues to be available after each race to answer questions or provide further tips.



As Rodi says: “After over twenty years in the saddle, I still love the sport. It’s great fun to introduce new people to the racing world or give existing fans that bit more of an “insider” experience”.



Contact Green Machine at http://www.greenemachine.uk.com/ for further details and costs.



Media Contact:



Rodi Greene

11 Whitebrook Terraece

Holcombe Rogus

Wellington

Somerset

TA21 0PY

http://www.greenemachine.uk.com/