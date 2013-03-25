Former Kangaroo Ready to Kick off the Rugby League World Cup Tours

Berrima, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Rugbee Sports Tours is set to organize the most exciting and the most thrilling Rugby World Cup Tour ever. The event is going to be a big one, with the tour expected to visit three European Countries, England, Scotland and Belgium. This Tour is predicted to be one of the most anticipated events for rugby league fans across the whole of the Australian continent.



The Guy’s behind Rugbee Sports Tours have been in the business of organizing tours for a long time now and have delivered consistent results which have managed to please clients, players and supporters all the while. This latest statement comes in the wakening of release of the tour itinerary on the website. Harvey Howard from Rugbee Sports Tours stated, “this is the most exciting tour so far because we have three ex International Rugby League players involved with the tour, two of which will be accompanying the tour from Sydney.”



Mark ‘Spudd’ Carroll, an ex Kangaroo and former South’s and Manly forward who needs no introduction, Harvey Howard, ex Great Britain forward and well-known Pom who won a Premiership in 2000 under Bennett with the Brisbane Broncos. Also on board is Neil Harmon an ex Super League and Great Britain Rugby League forward. This news has rugby fans ecstatic all over the country because they’re going to be rubbing shoulders with these ex Internationals gaining a truly unique view of what goes on behind the scenes. The Rugby League 2013 World Cup Tour is set to take place in November in the UK with the final being hosted in the world famous home of Manchester United, Old Trafford.



Rugbee Sports Tours has opened invitations for fans to join the tour and get up close and personal with the stars whilst also visiting three European Countries. The company has announced affordable packages for interested parties which are claimed to be $2000 less than comparative tours. The 2013 Rugby League World Cup packages also include tickets for the quarters, semis and the final.



It's a chance of a lifetime for rugby fans to be a part of a popular Rugby League World Cup Tour and it was never this easy to get one on one time with sport biggest characters. To find out more about the tour, read the itinerary and make bookings, go to www.rugbeesportsTours.com



Media Contact



Harvey Howard

1 Oxley Hill Road, Berrima, NSW, 2577

0061 406 766 629

enquiries@rugbeesportstours.com

www.RugbeeSportsTours.com