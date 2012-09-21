Former Las Vegas Casino GM/VP Goes from Bets to Bikes by Opening Southern Highlands Cyclery

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Former Nevada Casino GM and VP Jay Thiel has returned to his first love and recently announced the grand opening of his Las Vegas bike shop known as Southern Highlands Cyclery. Southern Highlands Cyclery is the best place in Southern Las Vegas to find top name-brand bicycles, accessories and clothing for men, women and young riders as well as expert repair.



Stories of career rebirth for older workers are becoming more prevalent at the end of a down economy, but few stories have the excitement of the “follow-your-original-dream” story of marketing and business exec Jay Thiel. For many years, Thiel was GM of the Sands Casino in Reno when a takeover led him to a position as V.P. of marketing for Buffalo Bill's in Primm, Nevada. Despite his great success, which led to him being featured in the New Yorker magazine for his marketing strategy, Thiel’s position was eliminated. “My choices were to stay in the industry, retire or start my own business and be in charge of my own fate,” said Thiel. “For someone like me, the choice was obvious.”



In choosing his new business, Thiel followed the simple premise of doing something he loved that also served his community. In younger days, Thiel had been a passionate bicyclist, winning a number of competitions. The lifelong passion for bikes was still with him and he soon discovered that it was a passion shared by an ever-increasing number of Las Vegas residents, so out of this, Southern Highlands Cyclery was born.



“There are so many great streets and mountain trails in the Las Vegas area, and with our weather, there is no better way to enjoy them than on a bike.” explained Thiel. “With biking being my first love, opening a bicycle shop in Las Vegas was the perfect way to invest in myself and the health and enjoyment of families of the Las Vegas community.”



Developed to fit the sales and repair needs of all bikers at all levels, Southern Highlands Cyclery carries X-Road, Off-Road, Performance, Sport, BMX and Mountain bikes for men, women and younger riders. In addition to carrying a full line of Giant brand bikes, the shop carries a wide variety of biking accessories and clothing. Their full repair shop can handle anything from a general tune-up to a complete rebuild.



Thiel recently sponsored a very successful test ride day that brought out a crowd of new and experienced riders from the Southern Highlands subdivision community as well as from throughout Southern Las Vegas. “Our new website and the shop have seen a lot of traffic, and just since we opened, I am seeing so many more families and individuals out biking, which is very rewarding,” said Thiel. For more information, please visit http://www.southernhighlandscyclery.com/



About Southern Highlands Cyclery

