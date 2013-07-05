Former Lawman and Advocate for Victims of Sexual Violence Releases "the Last Victim" by Chris Rudy

Canton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Author, Christopher Rudy, a former lawman and advocate for victims of sexual violence wants everyone to look at past crimes of the same nature and realize that more needs to be done.



Just this year, Ariel Castro was arrested in Cleveland, OH for the kidnapping, rape, and abuse of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Ashley Summers. Author, Christopher Rudy, a former lawman and advocate for victims of sexual violence wants everyone to look at past crimes of the same nature and realize that more needs to be done.



“The Last Victim”, the case that ended 30 years of sexual deviance, is a gripping true crime story which will leave the reader inspired to become an advocate for victims of sexual violence. The book chronicles the life of convicted serial rapist William Edward Griffith, Jr by the detective who tracked him across the country. Griffith practiced his trade as a voyeur and serial rapist in 6 states: Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Arizona, Georgia, and Texas over thirty years.



The roller coaster ride of the investigation and man hunt of Griffith across the country is fast paced and action packed as Rudy continuously learns more and more about his target. The information builds to a climax when Griffith is captured in Phoenix, Arizona because of a pair of tennis shoes!



In the end everything about William E Griffith Jr is succinctly wrapped up and presented to the reader in astonishing fashion as an example of the devastation of lives left behind by sexual predators in America along with the solution of what America should do with them!



The timeliness of this book cannot be overstated. The stories of paroled sexual predators who reoffended have been national stories over the past few years. Philip Garrido was captured after holding Jaycee Dugard for 17 years as a sex slave. John Albert Gardner was apprehended in San Diego County for the murders of Chelsea King and Amber Dubois. Bernard Jackson was charged with raping 5 women in Kansas City, Kansas over a six month time span in 2009-2010 after being paroled for the rape of four women in the early 1980s. In July of 2010, Tushon Brown, of Liberty Pennsylvania was charged in the murders and sexual mutilation of two women only seven months of being paroled for rape.



In December of 2011, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a groundbreaking study conducted with the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, about violence against women. The startling result of 1 in 5 women is a victim of rape! Violence against women is pervasive throughout the country having long-lasting, far-ranging health consequences.



The author says, “We are encouraging all the readers of our book to write their area legislators to put civil commitment into law in their state. Our mothers, wives, sisters and children deserve nothing less.”



