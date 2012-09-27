Former Major League Second Baseman, Jack Perconte, Announces Ultimate Baseball Website - BaseballCoachingTips.net

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- For twelve years, Jack Perconte played professional baseball with the Dodgers, Indians, Mariners and White Sox – averaging 270 in the Majors. Today, he is launching something equally as legendary.



Now, following over twenty years of professional baseball and softball coaching at his own academy, Perconte is announcing the launch of BaseballCoachingTips.net – a free information website for those inspiring both the current and the next generation on the field.



“We have set out to give the finest baseball-coaching information possible that provide answers to all baseball fundamental, sport coaching, and positive parenting in sports questions,” explains Perconte – who is using his vast experience to create free and innovative content for the website.



He continues, “Nobody reaches their potential without the knowledge to do so. I believe this site will educate players, coaches, and parents with never seen before baseball drills, playing techniques, and coaching methods that will inspire the best baseball and sport experiences. There is something for everyone here – from beginner players to professional players and for rookie coaches to professional ones, as well as for parents of ball players.”



The website’s articles and resources are split into eight logical sections for intuitive navigation. These include Baseball Tips, Raising an Athlete, The Perfect Swing, Coaches’ Corner, Books, Videos, Tool & Resources and FAQs.



Within these categories users will be treated to a myriad of articles and resources such as baseball hitting tips, coaching tips, baseball workouts and even a popular pitching video.



Perconte writes and develops all of the site’s content himself, with new information added on a daily basis. His overall aim is to further help athletes and parents have enjoyable baseball and sports’ experiences.



“I am passionate about sharing insightful baseball and positive parenting-in-sports advice. I’ve ‘been there’ and ‘done that’, and therefore believe I can make a valid contribution to today’s sport, and to the people, who will advance the sport tomorrow,” he adds.



The site’s content is engaging and visual. In fact, a new infographic has recently been added which quickly became a viral web hit.



‘So, you want to be a baseball player?’ offers ten off season baseball tips from the former major leaguer himself, in the hope that it will assist readers with having the best season of their life. Everything is presented as a colorful and stunning infographic, ready for instant download.



“The tips represent ten things that, if I could do it all again, I’d do differently, or at least better.” Each one is a direct product of my time as a major leaguer and I believe that each tip will make a vital contribution towards helping users play at the top of their game for as long as possible,” Perconte explains.



About Jack Perconte

After playing major league baseball, Jack Perconte has taught baseball and softball for twenty-three years. He has helped numerous youth players reach their potential, as well as having helped parents and coaches navigate their way through the challenging world of youth sports. Jack is one of the leading authorities in the areas of youth baseball training and coaching skills advice.



Jack Perconte played 12 years of professional baseball, including seven in the majors for the Dodgers, Indians, Mariners and White Sox, with a career .270 average in the majors and a .311 mark in the minor leagues. A native of Joliet, Ill., Jack was a 16th round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1976 out of Murray State University and made his big league debut with the Dodgers in 1980. Jack operated a baseball and softball training academy in Naperville, Illinois for 19 years.



Jack has turned to writing to further help athletes and parents have enjoyable baseball and sports' experiences.