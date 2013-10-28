Former Miss USA Julie Hayek to Appear at UCLA Homecoming

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Former UCLA cheerleader and Miss USA 1983 will appear at UCLA's Homecoming Game against Colorado



UCLA football’s most famous cheerleader, Former Miss USA and runner up to Miss Universe, Julie Hayek, will be appearing along with her former squad members at the Bruin’s homecoming game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Nov 2.



Julie graduated from UCLA with a degree in Biology and it was while she was at UCLA cheerleading she was discovered and got her big break. As a result of her popularity, Julie? shot a poster for 20th Century FOX (the same people who put out Farrah Fawcett’s poster), was asked to do a screen test by Paramount Studios (by head of casting Rueben Cannon), was featured in a NBC?Nightly News story, and prominently featured in a Sport’s Illustrated article Eight Beauties and a Beat. The news story included all eight members of her cheerleading squad and this marks the first year that all eight beauties are coming back to a homecoming game.



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