Former Model Gives Makeup Application and Beauty Advice Free At: Facebook.com/GalPal.AGirlsBestFriend

Oakland Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- A new Facebook page, GalPal.AGirlsBestFriend has been created by former model, Maggi Romney-Dias. She calls on her extensive experience to give readers her best suggestions and recommendations on beauty and makeup, relationships, and occasionally on fashion and fitness. There are articles, videos and subscribers are encouraged to share their favorite photos and stories also.



A subscription is free, and new subscribers can instantly download three Free Gifts without any purchase. Select products are available for purchase, but only if the reader is so inclined.



Maggi prides herself in the fact that GalPal.AGirlsBestFriend has already received more than 14,000 "Likes" since beginning in June 2013. Apparently, she is doing something right.



Subscribers, as well as visitors will also get advice on gym workout routines for women, healthy lifestyle ideas and even astrology/psychic services.



There is also a special section where readers can purchase a variety of items that have been hand-picked by Maggi for steep discounts, superior value and style. These products include makeup and personal café items, hair and skin care products, trendy shoes and accessories and fitness books and equipment. When available, she also posts details of special, limited special sales and discounts of up to 90% on select items.



To subscribe and get a continuous flow of advice on relationships, makeup and beauty tips, health and fitness and more, visit http://facebook.com/GalPal.AGirlsBestFriend



Media Contact

Maggi Romney-Dias

Email: mromdias@yahoo.com

URL: http://facebook.com/GalPal.AGirlsBestFriend