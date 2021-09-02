Former NFL Number 1 Draft Pick Shares His Story: From NFL to Prison Cell & Back on Living Strong Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2021 -- Dr. Irving Frayer was the 1984 #1 Overall Draft pick to the New England Patriots. He had an impressive 17 year career playing the sport he loved. During his outstanding career as a professional football player, Dr. Irving Fryar was a 3-time MVP with the Patriots, a 2-time MVP with the Dolphins, and a 2-time MVP with the Eagles. He retired from the NFL in 2001. During his time in the NFL, he caught 851 passes for 12,785 yards and 84 touchdowns along with one rushing and three punt return touchdowns. He also gained 242 rushing yards, earning him 15,594 all-purpose yards.



As if the aforementioned achievements are not enough, he also holds an NFL Record for having touchdowns receptions from 19 different passers and having at least two touchdown receptions in 16 consecutive seasons. Dr. Fryar became the first player to record a touchdown reception in 17 consecutive seasons. Along with many other awards, Dr. Fryar was voted "True Value Man of the Year" from 1994 through 1997 and has also been presented with the prestigious "Bart Starr Award" as the NFL player who best exemplified outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community. He finished his NFL career as the 5th best wide receiver in NFL history.



How did the trajectory of his life change so drastically after he retired? Why? What remarkable things has he accomplished since? Dr. Veirdre Jackson, host of Living Strong Radio: The Flip Side of Adversity, will explore the "Then and Now" journey of Dr. Irving Frayar; pastor, counselor, community leader, & dynamic speaker. The conversation will delve into his seasons of victory, pain, regret, & recovery, both on and off the field.



Listeners can tune in to the Living Strong Radio Show to share in Dr. Frayar's Flip Side Story of life lessons intertwined with his life's mission to be a great witness of the Gospel by letting his life be a living example of Jesus Christ.



Listen live on September 2nd at 2pm PDT | 5pm EDT at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019/living-strong-the-flip-side-of-adversity .



Abour Dr. Veirdre Jackson

Dr. Veirdre Jackson is a woman pursuing her purpose and passion, to share her belief that she has survived her pain to be love and light for others on their journey to walk out their promise and live abundantly. As an author, speaker, veteran educator, trauma trainer, business consultant and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, she has connected with thousands of men and women from around the country, cultivated leaders, forged community- based initiatives, built ministry teams and implemented relationship-based programs that deeply impact communities, organizations and individuals from the inside out. Her gift for turning complex concepts into practical approaches for healing shows up in her first book, 16 Principles for Abundant Living, which is a foundational guide for women's empowerment. In her book and video series, Fearless Conversations with a Limitless God, women and men tackle breaking the cycle of toxic thoughts that keep individuals in hiding places.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.