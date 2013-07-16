Former Olympic Runners Buy Running Store Chain

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Meb Keflezighi and Bob Kennedy were never on an Olympic team together, but both hold Olympic titles.



The pair are now co-owners of Movin’ Shoes, a chain of running stores in the San Diego area. Kennedy has been involved in a chain of running stores in the Indianapolis area, but sold a share, to move to San Diego.



Kennedy was on the 1992 and 1996 Olympic 5000-meter team, and once held the American records at 3000 meters, 2 miles, and 5000 meters. Keflezighi has been on three Olympic teams, and placed second in 2004 and fourth in 2012 in the Olympic Marathon.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running, walking or yoga a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com