Former 'Pizza Man' Uses Jail Time to Hand-Write Book About Landmark Female Ejaculation Breakthrough

Voorhees, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- It’s a rather unlikely story; but anyone who knows New Jersey’s Eric Jackson will quickly learn that he’s no ordinary guy. Having spent two years studying the science of female ejaculation and G-Spot stimulation, Jackson produced the globally-acclaimed ‘The Big Soak’ instructional DVD. When he landed in Jail on a three-month sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, Jackson used his time to hand-write a book about his drive and passion, while offering game-changing information that will allow any woman to ‘squirt’.



'Orgasmic Expulsion' aka Female Ejaculation - The road of goals that led me to create The Big Soak Instructional DVD’ is more than an auto-biography. While detailing Jackson’s amazing life journey, the book offers a wealth of information that will allow any woman to ejaculate.



In addition to covering the female orgasm that includes expulsion of fluid, the book offers communication advice, goal setting for a person as well communicating on the subject of sexual relationships. Also detailing how and why the book was written in jail, Jackson’s work proves that tragedies can easily be turned into positive situations.



“The book covers all the myths and realities I have discovered in my study and survey of hundreds on the subject of female orgasm and ejaculation in women,” says Jackson, whose DVD has been viewed by tens of thousands of people around the world.



He continues, “It has over forty pages and questions and answers and my expert opinion of the fluids created. Of course, I also take readers deep into my own life so they can learn about the injustice served upon me and how they too can transform their own tribulations into productive goals.”



Discussing a myriad of sexual, business and life topics, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader said, “It holds a wide spectrum of goal directed - self-help information. It was a very quick read and full of amazing stories about the author’s life experiences. I realized after reading that I am only limited by my own thoughts and beliefs. Jackson communicates in a firsthand manner how to make a goal and get what you want out of life. It contains information not only related to sexual relations in the chapter on Q&A but also about succeeding in business as well as quality relationship advice.”



“I feel I used my time in County Jail wisely. For the past 30 years people have been searching out the g-spot. My book and video are the treasure map and graphic guide to know how the vagina works. A definitive guide, if you will think of it that way,” Jackson adds.



‘ORGASMIC EXPULSION aka Female Ejaculation - THE ROAD OF GOALS THAT LED ME TO CREATE The Big Soak Instructional DVD’, published by A.D. Echo Publishing Foundation, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/124OvtR



Book Blurb:



When it comes to human behavior, nearly all of it is learned. In this auto-biography Eric boldly conveys the experiences that have moulded his positively directed behaviour and explains how anyone do the same. How adversity and dissatisfaction can mould you into a better person, boss or lover.



Jackson's confidence in believing what can be learned by one human can be taught to another is conveyed in these pages and his DVD. His mentoring skills have taught thousands to achieve great heights, both sexually and in life. He closes the gap in understanding a woman inside and out. Developing your skills as a lover and partner in any relationship. Showing the value of maintaining a positive attitude in the midst of tragic circumstances, which we all occasionally encounter. This book is must have for your self help book shelf.



Jackson was born in Brooklyn, New York- October 1966. In 1971 he moved to Suffolk County, Long Island.



For the past nine years studied Female Ejaculation tallying thousands of hours, reading and examining everything in print, video and on the Net, both real and fake.