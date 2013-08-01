San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Heroes may be the heart of every story. But it’s the bad guys that pay the bills.



That’s the assertion of former script reader, and editor of ScriptBully magazine, Michael Rogan, who claims in his new Script Writing 101 video that not only are bad guys fun to write for screenwriters.



But they might also be the biggest reason why a script does, or does not, sell.



“Actors LOVE to play bad guys. And nothing gets a script sold – and made – than a killer role for a villain,” says Rogan.



“And your good guy is only as good as the kick-ass, maniacal bad guy (and girl) who opposes your hero.”



[THE PROBLEM WITH EVIL]



According to Rogan, the primary function of a villain is to test and push the hero beyond their comfort zone. (And ensure they actually want what they want.)



But too often, Rogan notes, he finds many newbie screenwriters are “timid” when it comes to the villain.



“Your villain needs to be the worst, strongest, most maniacal and devious being you can dream up,” says Rogan. “And then once you do that…go five steps further. And then you’ll have a really great villain.”



[SCRIPT WRITING 101: THE ART OF THE PERFECT VILLAIN]



In the video tutorial, Rogan shares:



- His three strategies for creating villains that don’t royally suck.

- The number one mistake screenwriters make when creating the “heavy.”

- And why pinning down your villain’s occupation might be the most important writing exercise you do.



[FILM SCHOOL ON THE CHEAP]



The Script Writing 101 video can be seen here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-EkEUQZKrg



