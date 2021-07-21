Former Senator Tom Harkin, Chief Sponsor of American with Disabilities Act, Discusses Its Impact with Host Joyce Bender on VoiceAmerica's "Disability Matters"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- In a salute to Disability Pride Month, former Senator Tom Harkin (D-Iowa), chief sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) this week discussed its impact on millions of Americans with Joyce Bender, host of "Disability Matters" on VoiceAmerica.



"As we prepare to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, I am honored to have Senator Harkin discuss the journey to get the legislation passed, its importance, and how critical it is to continue advocating for the independence and employment of all people with disabilities," Joyce said about the interview, which is archived on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel.



"We talked about his leadership in seeing the ADA passed into law, what it was like that day on the South Lawn of the White House with 3,000 disability rights advocates, and the future over the next 30 years. It is an honor to have had the opportunity to welcome him to our program."



Competitive employment and empowerment for people with disabilities is the emphasis of Joyce's show, which airs Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Pacific time with archived episodes at www.voiceamerica.com/show/1315/disability-matters . Broadcast live and captioned in real-time for individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing, Joyce and her guests discuss how people with disabilities can secure career opportunities, and how employers, organizations and individuals can support employment and empowerment of people with disabilities.



