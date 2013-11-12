Former Shut-in Finds How to Cure a Cold Sore - In Less Than 72 Hours

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- A man in southeastern Australia has figured out a homemade formula how to cure a cold sore in only 3 days. Not only that, but he has been able to live without a cold sore for nearly 5 years since he used the formula.



“Well, 'how to cure a cold sore' is something I asked myself for more than 12 years,” said Derek Shepton, author of Cold Sore Free Forever. “Do you constantly get cold sores that you can’t seem to get rid of, then prepare to get your confidence back on track with some of the interesting and proven methods from a sufferer of cold sores – me!”



Shepton discovered how to cure a cold sore naturally after constant suffering with great pain from the cold sores in mouth and feeling like a social outcast. He wanted to get rid of these cold sores, but felt nervous about the unknown chemicals he kept putting all over his mouth. After trying every over-the-counter product he could get his hands on, Shepton decided to conduct some research and figure out How to Cure a Cold Sore for good.



“I constantly felt embarrassed and was desperate to find any method that could cure a cold sore,” Shepton said. “For several years, I hit rock bottom and did not want to leave the house, with cold sores on my lips – my home became a safe haven from the outside world.”



Eventually, his family realised what he was doing and knocked some sense into him! This is when he decided to write the draft for “Cold Sore Free Forever”, and after only 3 days, he woke up and fell over with excitement because all the signs of cold sores were gone. “Cold Sore Free Forever” is a downloadable cold sore cure that is the same process Shepton used to get rid of frustrating cold sores in just 72 hours.



“I’m pleased to say that, after 5 years, they are still at bay,” Shepton proudly states. “I learned about this with quite a lot of digging around, but the best part of this whole process was how to cure a cold sore and stop further outbreaks.”



To download a copy of “Cold Sore Free Forever” or for more information, visit How to Cure a Cold Sore



Aubrey Landtiser

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