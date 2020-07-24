Former "Toddler & Tiaras" Star Isabella Barrett Launches Million Dollar Skincare Line for Teens

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- For those who have watched the hit show Toddlers and Tiaras would remember Isabella Barrett as one of the break out stars. At the age of 6, Isabella retired from pageants and at 9 years old, she was named one of the youngest self-made millionaires in the USA from brands that she created herself while still on TV. Her success story started when she invested her assets into her first ever business, House of Barretti, a fashion label that designs Business Suits for teens. Now 14, Isabella has expanded here business by creating a skincare line catering to the luxury beauty and skincare needs of teens.



The reason behind starting the exclusive teen skincare product line is her own experience. She describes it as often getting lost in the store reading the back of the product boxes. "It was an expensive trial and error period and very frustrating. My goal is to share my knowledge on what works", said Isabella. Isabella's world never stops being busy. She now stars in Amazon Prime's new reality show "Next Big Thing NYC" where she portrays herself, a 14 year old business mogul. In a recent interview with J14 Magazine Isabella said "when you are doing something you love and can actually make it a business, that is true success" when asked about what drives her to stay so busy.



To learn more visit https://houseofbarretti.com/



Isabella Barett is a Mini Mogul, a Teen Entrepreneur, an Actress, Model and one of the youngest self-made millionaires. Isabella first rose to fame from a TV Reality Series "Toddlers & Tiaras" aired on TLC. House of Baretti, a teen fashion couture and boutique is one of her five successful business ventures. Recently, Isabella launched her own line of skin care products under the same brand name. Earlier this year, Isabella was also seen in The Next Big Thing, a teen reality show aired on Amazon Prime.



