Former U.S. Surgeon General Joins Electronic Cigarette Board

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Richard Carmona, a former U.S. surgeon general has joined the board of directors for NJOY Inc., one of the leading electronic cigarette companies. As an electronic cigarette company, EverSmoke wants to recognize the bold move Carmona has made by joing NJOY’s board.



Carmona has previously shared his opinion on the dangers of secondhand smoke and supported a ban on all tobacco products. His place on the board for a popular electronic cigarette company should bring increased legitimacy to the electronic cigarette industry.



"Definitely there's an argument that can be made for harm reduction, but clearly more research needs to be done," Carmona said in an interview with The Associated Press. " If we can find a viable alternative that gave us harm reduction as people are withdrawing from nicotine, I'm happy to engage in that science and see if we can do that."



EverSmoke offers a better smoking alternative to help smokers switch over from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in ten popular flavors and five nicotine strengths.



“NJOY is one of the leading e-Cig brands on the market, so although Carmona isn’t sitting on our board we’re thrilled to see him supporting an electronic cigarette brand. We’re certainly hoping this inspires more individuals to educate themselves on the benefits of an e-Cig,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



About Eversmoke

EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.