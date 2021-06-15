Former World Bank Group President, Dr. Jim Yong Kim, Reveals What Shaped His Identity as an Asian-American and Global Leader on Say It Skillfully

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- As educator, medical expert and global leader Dr. Kim made change happen at G20 summits and in remote, rural villages alike. His family's story and his own improbable life journey provide an inside view into an extraordinary global citizen and the limitless potential to improve the world when we respect all people and their choices.



Born in South Korea to parents uncharacteristically NOT urging "just fit in," Dr. Kim reveals his early years in America—feelings as an outsider, often stared at, and struggles with what being Korean means. His Father, tough and unashamed of his roots, guided his son to complete medical school before other studies, so he'd "have a skill that no one can take away from you."



Unlike Asian stereotypes, Dr. Kim divulges his nature as a fighter and shares fondly his exhilarating, formative time at Brown University's "Third World Center" and feeling closest to his fellow people of color. You may be surprised: studying anthropology was largely a way to resolve his identity crisis, and rather than "service," fighting for justice is his raison d'être, compelling his fearlessness to "speak truth to justice" on uncomfortable topics to the world's most powerful political leaders and respected experts.



Hear him talk of his difficulty with tough conversations, his "no cry zone" at Partners in Health, "fighting for things worth fighting for," and many insights from his roles around the world, including:



"Global action is extremely difficult—the personalities matter a lot."



"Optimism is a moral choice."



Dr. Kim talks of his regrets, worries he has for the world and why he remains optimistic. He sees Asians waking up to "things not being fine" as a good thing.



"People knowing how it feels to be Asian can create greater awareness for ALL underrepresented groups and a powerful sense of solidarity. With the awakening of BLM and The Asian American Foundation—there's a sense it is possible to be respectful of all people and their choices."



Tune in to Episode #83 of Say It Skillfully® on VoiceAmerica here: https://bit.ly/3znfVyq



About Say It Skillfully® OUR VOICES

Say It Skillfully® is a show is about helping people to be who they are and skillfully say what needs to be said, i.e., to interact positively and productively, even if you need to disagree with your boss, give tough feedback or deliver bad news. Hearing all voices, including these unpopular ones, is critical for groups of people to create a "shared reality"—i.e., be on the same page. OUR VOICES is a monthly feature intended to accelerate social change that levels the playing field and help everyone live to their full potential. In hearing the life journeys of people they might not otherwise encounter, listeners gain empathetic understanding for what may be a very different experience of what it means to grow up, go to school, struggle, work and live in our world. The aim is for people to see a bit of themselves in these journeys, and embrace, we're more similar than not.



At the core of saying it skillfully is being grounded in oneself—being real. Molly guests are willing to share the ups, downs, twists and turns in their journeys to finding their own truth north, as role models for listeners to appreciate that it is the struggles that most shape who we are. More resources at sayitskillfully.com



Jim Yong Kim is a Partner, Vice Chairman and GIP Emerging Markets Chairman, having joined GIP in 2019. From July 2012 to February 2019, Dr. Kim served as the 12th President of the World Bank Group. During Dr. Kim's tenure, the World Bank Group supported the development priorities of countries at levels never seen outside of a financial crisis. A physician and anthropologist, Dr. Kim's career has revolved around health, education, and improving the lives of the poor. Before joining the World Bank Group, he served as the President of Dartmouth College and held professorships at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health. From 2003 to 2005, Dr. Kim served as Director of the World Health Organization's HIV/AIDS department. He led WHO's "3 by 5" initiative, the first-ever global goal for AIDS treatment, which greatly expanded access to antiretroviral medication in developing countries. In 1987, Dr. Kim co-founded Partners In Health, a non-profit medical organization that now works in poor communities on four continents. Dr. Kim graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts in human biology, and received an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and a PhD in Anthropology at Harvard University.



Molly Tschang guides senior management to Win As One…which companies often never even try to do. She helps them to commit to each other's success and build powerful chemistry to lead together. Creator and host of the Say It Skillfully® Radio Show and video series—and member of Marshall Goldsmith's 100 Coaches initiative—Molly held executive leadership positions at Cisco Systems and U.S. Filter, where she led the integration of over 80 acquisitions globally. She serves on the boards of several privately-held companies, the Cornell Engineering College Council, and Community Solutions, winner of the 2021 MacArthur Foundation $100 million grant for accelerating the end of homelessness.



