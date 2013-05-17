Former WWE Wrestling Champion Marc Mero Receives Ordination

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Inspirational Speaker and former WWE Wrestling Champion Marc Mero was ordained as a minister on May 8, 2013, by Bishop Mark J. Chironna, Founder and Senior Pastor of Church on the Living Edge, Longwood Fla., and the global fellowship network of pastors and leaders Legacy Alliance.



Having proven a divine gift and calling and having evidenced preparation in the preaching and teaching of the Scriptures, Marc Mero was publicly commissioned and endorsed as worthy to perform the function and office pertaining to an Ordained Minister. This is a huge honor for Mero and he says he feels so blessed to have this opportunity. Marc Mero stated, "I have never felt a greater sense of purpose and passion for the work God has for me."



As an ordained minister Mero recognizes the high calling on his life to live for the purposes of God. He is humbled, honored, and truly excited to embark on this journey. "If someone would have once told me that I would be an Ordained Minister I would have thought they were crazy! Life is crazy at times! Live it, love it, embrace it. Dream what you want to dream, go where you want to go, be what you want to be 'cause you only have one life and one chance to do it all." (Mero).



He is an Inspirational Speaker and founder of the non-profit organization Campion of Choices, Inc. Marc Mero is also the author of the book "How to be the Happiest Person on the Planet" and former WCW and WWE Wrestling Champion.



