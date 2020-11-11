Formerly Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA, LEXEB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors in formerly Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements in connection with the takeover of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc by Expedia Group, Inc.



On April 16, 2019, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. ("Liberty Expedia") (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Expedia Group has agreed to acquire Liberty Expedia in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, each holder of Liberty Expedia Series A common stock and Series B common stock (collectively, "Liberty Expedia common stock") will receive 0.360 of a share of Expedia Group common stock.



In July 2019, Expedia Group, Inc completed its merger with Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB).



However, at the time of the takeover announcement John C. Malone, the Chairman of the Board of Liberty Expedia, and his wife had already agreed to vote shares beneficially owned by them, representing approximately 32% of the aggregate voting power of Liberty Expedia, in favor of the transaction.



Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) declined from $139.88 per share in October 2019 to as low as $40.76 per share in March 2020.



