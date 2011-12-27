Forming a New Habit or Ritual Is Made Easy With the New HappyRitual App from HigherCoach

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2011 -- It has been proven it takes three weeks to create a habit. So with the start of 2012 just around the corner, people planning to stick to their New Year’s resolutions should get a jump start now to ensure their new ritual is solidified.



Whether looking to begin a new exercise program or start journaling every day, it is important to have a game plan in place and a mechanism to help track and serve as a reminder.



Whatever someone’s personal goals may be for 2012, the new habit tracker application, HappyRitual, from HigherCoach can help support and motivate people to achieve those pesky New Year’s Resolutions. The new habit tracking program can be used on the web at HappyRitual.com and is also available for the iPad, iPhone and iPod from iTunes, as well as for Android tablets and smartphones from Android Marketplace or the Amazon Appstore. The HappyRitual application is designed to make it fun and easy for people to develop a new habit. Users can opt to receive daily email reminders showing them their recent progress and what they committed to doing for the day.



According to HigherCoach.com, “Improve your life, one day at a time! The key to achieving your personal goals or keeping New Year’s resolutions is establishing new habits that support the goals you want to achieve. We call those regular actions in support of a goal a ritual. Use HappyRitual to support you in your diet, fitness, finances, skill development, or any personal development you choose.”



Goal setting can be a daunting task without the proper planning in place. HappyRitual makes beginning a new diet or fitness program more attainable. By delivering daily email reports that show a person’s progress, the new application stays in the forefront of someone’s mind and allows them to adjust the metrics to their liking. They can view their rituals per week or per month and customize the icons to show when they accomplished their ritual or when they may have missed a day.



People can try the new application for free with the HappyRitual Lite version, which allows them to track up to four rituals. Or, to track as many new rituals as they want, they can purchase the full HappyRitual version for only $2.99.



People in more than 30 countries are using HappyRitual to help them make positive changes in their life. To learn more, visit http://www.HigherCoach.com or download the app from fine app stores everywhere.



About HigherCoach.com

HigherCoach.com brings the power of personal metrics and mobile technology to anyone interested in making positive change in their lives. HigherCoach.com offers customizable personal metric services to life coaches in the form of longitudinal surveys to help coaches and their clients gain greater insight into their attitudes and behaviors.