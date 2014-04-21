Formitize Announces Launch of Business to Business App

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Formitize has launched its new Business to Business app to provide a platform for all businesses wishing to employ paperless forms in their systems. The app is designed to complement the enterprise mobility needs of companies around the world and increase the efficiency and productivity of their mobile workforce.



Described by Formitize as a genuine solution to paper forms for any industry, the app is designed to increase efficiency of businesses across the world by giving their mobile workforce access to updated company files right to the most recent versions. The app provides access to dedicated mobile forms like job order forms, time sheets, application forms, and site assessment forms securely and quickly with or without an Internet connection.



Why Choose Formitize?

Managers can assign new jobs to their field agents and watch as they populate the paperless forms in real time. Because they can be accessed anywhere, execution of transactions and processes become easy, fast, and accurate. Compliance and professionalism are also enhanced.



Many businesses are very excited about the launch of the Formitize app. A CEO of a labor recruitment business says, “Like everybody else in our industry, the paperwork has always been a constant headache for our business. This App will have a transformational impact in not just introducing mobile forms, but just as importantly, delivering a level of compliance that has not been possible before.”



The system is designed to seamlessly integrate other systems in the company including Parts Management (PM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) into one platform. This enhances efficiency and responsiveness to customers.



Who Can Benefit from Formitize?

According to the company spokesperson, the Formitize Business to Business app can be accessed through various platforms including laptops, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Windows Phone 8. This, he says, not only enhances enterprise mobility but also reduces hardware costs since staff can use their own personal devices.



The company, however, contends that the biggest gainers of the app are the customers. When the workforce becomes highly organized and efficient, customers are going to get premium quality products and services at relatively cheaper rates. Again, the App makes the system easily available to customers because they can access it through mobile platforms.



Formitize is an online automation app and software provider well known for supporting businesses across the globe to go paperless. The Business to Business app is just among the many apps that Formitize has launched in its endeavor to help companies enhance enterprise mobility, efficiency, and productivity. The app is expected to do much better than its predecessors as more and more businesses appreciate the need to eliminate paper in their systems.



Discover more features and benefits that the Formitize Business to Business App offers at http://www.formitize.com.



About Formitize

Formitize is automating the processes of some of the world's largest companies and lots of small businesses too. Formitize paperless forms are designed to complement every company's enterprise mobility needs and increase the efficiency and productivity of their mobile workforce.



URL: http://formitize.com.au/



Name: Matt Burge, CEO

Company Name: Formitize

URL: http://formitize.com/

Email: social@mitechnologies.com.au

Address: Unit 15, 151 Hartley Road

Smeaton Grange

NSW

Sydney, Australia

2567

Telephone: +61 1300 552 008