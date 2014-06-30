Formitize Introduces Building Surveyors App to Free Businesses from Paperwork

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The creators of Formitize – an effective tool that has revolutionized businesses around the globe – has introduced Building Surveyors App. This powerful paperless tool monitors the progress of any mobile workforce using smart forms designed to aid in managing clients and company information in a secure ‘cloud’ setting.



The App for Building Surveyors enhances business processes and provides real-time reporting and workflow checks while saving time, money, and effort. The Surveyors App implements a paperless solution for all off-site endeavours and promotes the real-time monitoring, administration, and reliable archive of company documents.



This App for Surveyors guarantees a degree of documentation management control and reporting not formerly imaginable. The enhanced competence, real-time reporting capability, ecological benefits, assimilation ability, and related management tools certify that the Apps for Surveyors is an extremely powerful addition to the industry.



How Building Surveyor App Works



Building Surveyors App converts existing paperwork into a smart app. Over twenty amazing features are then added to save time, money, and effort exhausted on paper documents. The smart forms that come with the Inspection Apps, have every section prepared to fill out, including checklists and dropdowns. Deal only with significant portions and allow mobile forms to create their own course as the responses are provided. Once the paperless reports are developed, configure them to be automatically transmitted to various recipients at different times.



Other features include real-time monitoring, job management, overlay drawing, time stamping, and so much more. A secure web-based Management Portal is included as part of the Apps for Inspections to provide real-time visibility and reporting on all data being collected by building surveyors.



Here are 3 features that make Building Surveyor App ideal for businesses:



1. Work with No Internet Connection - The AIBS App makes all web based solutions obsolete – works perfectly in remote areas with or without Internet connection.



2. Generate the Right Reports - Specific paperless reports generated for different situations with real time tracking, camera integration, voice recording, and GPS positioning fully integrated.



3. Dispatch Jobs to Any Mobile Workforce - Management Portal enables business owners to dispatch jobs and specific tasks with paperless forms pre-filled to save time on-site.



Clients are simply excited over Building Surveyors App. The Building Inspection Dept. of Assassin Pty Ltd in Queensland says, “This will revolutionise our company in so many ways. These milestones are always exciting to come into fruition. I can already see the difference in the office with people being freed up from previous menial paperwork duties. It is amazing!”



Formitize solutions are driving business automation and operational efficiencies across more than eighty industries worldwide. The App for Surveyors enables users to access the mobile forms using any Apple, Android, and Microsoft Windows smartphones and tablets.



