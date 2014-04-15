Formitize Releases New Gas Fitters App in New Zealand

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The makers of innovative paperless solution Formitize has released Gas Fitters App – a powerful application designed to bolster the productivity and workflow of gas fitters businesses. This amazing software is compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows smartphones and tablets. This App for Gas Fitters is a state-of-the-art solution created to increase the productivity and effectiveness of gas fitting businesses in New Zealand.



Gas fitters software stores company data securely in a web-based management portal that users can access with any computer connected to the Internet. Consumers have shifted to mobile devices; and this is why Gas Fitting App will benefit the gas fitting and plumbing companies in New Zealand.



How Gas Fitters App Helps



Gas Fitters App improves business workflow and helps organizations increase their bottom line. The mobile forms provide convenience and bolster professionalism in reporting as the mobile workforce are updated and comply with industry policies.



Managers of gas fitting companies can easily track records, documents, and other files on demand using the Gas Fitters iPad App as it improves daily operations of businesses with the various features of the app. Supervisors can now monitor what the workers are doing in the field and they can send out new tasks or update them with additional instructions or requests from customers.



The smart forms of Gas Installers App can be accessed even without any Internet connection. Staff can fill out mobile forms and keep all data stored in their mobile device of choice, whether Apple, Android, or Windows 8 smartphones or tablets. Then that information will be synced to the company’s server once their devices are connected to the Internet.



Gas Fitters App allows workers to generate compliant paperless reports on the spot even if they are away from the office. Generate detailed reports while using integrated features, including the camera, GPS locator, and voice recording.



How to Use the Gas Fitters App Management Portal



Gas Fitters App enables managers to direct new tasks to the workers in the field using mobile forms and their customized Management Portal. Gas Fitting App comes with smart forms that reduce the amount of time to do any given task. Plus, all files, reports, photos, and other important documents are saved in the cloud, which is guaranteed to be safe and secure 24/7.



The Management Portal allows the managers to organize the paperless files in the e-Library that contains the documents that the company needs for its operations. This decreases the company’s dependence on paper because the company policies, safety procedures, brochures, and other vital documents are now stored and distributed using Gas Fitters Software. This is a money saver for the company as it spends less on paper and printer ink. Gas Fitters App helps gas fitting and plumbing companies improve productivity and boost profits.



Discover how Gas Fitters App can help gas fitters businesses in New Zealand. Take Our Tour today!



About Gas Fitters App

Gas Fitters App NZ is used globally by gasfitters businesses in New Zealand looking to improve their efficiency, ensure the compliance of their processes and improve the professionalism of their reporting.



URL: www.gasfittersapp.co.nz

Name: Matt Burge, CEO

Company Name: Formitize

URL: http://formitize.com/

Email: social@mitechnologies.com.au

Address: Unit 15, 151 Hartley Road

Smeaton Grange

NSW

Sydney, Australia

2567

Telephone: +61 1300 552 008