Forms App Boosts Business Productivity Worldwide

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2014 -- The creators of Formitize have developed and released Forms App – a powerful new paperless solution that offers a revolutionary method for businesses worldwide to boost productivity. This amazing software provides innovative and genuine solutions that eliminate the need for paper forms across major industries worldwide.



Forms App is a wonderful alternative that enables users to generate and produce accurate reports instantly, manage documents and work without internet connection, and makes paperwork paperless. Forms App simplifies and reduces the workload of business officials with customizable paperless forms. It introduces an improved method that makes paperwork paperless and facilitates industry based solutions that can boost productivity and development of different businesses.



What Forms App Can Do



Forms App are accessible even in remote regions with little or no internet connection so field agents can work efficiently without the internet connection. The integrated camera and drawing features contribute to reducing time spent on compiling reports. The app facilitates the speedy completion and delivery of specified reports, generated for various situations, with voice recording, GPS positioning, real-time tracking, and camera integration. The management portal allows managers to assign tasks and detailed jobs to the mobile workforce using paperless forms that are pre-filled to reduce the time spent completing these tasks



Forms App also provides a secure storage method for all forms, pictures, and reports to guarantee total compliance. It is ideal for storing business policies, brochures, safe work method statements, and other vital company documents so employees can access updated information easily. Windows Forms App introduces an easy method of creating customized digital forms that are accessible by any windows 8 phone device. IPad forms app and Forms App for iPhone, Android, and all other phone devices are available at the Forms App Store.



Why Clients Love Forms App



One client, executive manager of the operations service centre at Westpac Banking Group says, “I have never seen a product that could streamline and revolutionize a business like Formitize. The potential for saving time and money is enormous!”



Forms App is an invaluable tool for business owners worldwide who are constantly pursuing a way to improve on the timeliness and efficiency of their reporting. This paperless solution promotes enterprise mobility with innovative smart forms that are intricately designed to boost the productivity of any mobile workforce. The pioneering of new technological advancements such as easy-to-use apps, the superb mobility of devices such as tablets and smartphones, and also the vast power of the cloud help to improve upon the efficient workflow of over 80 companies worldwide. All these, combined with user-friendly mobile forms, help save valuable time and revenue.



Discover more ways Forms App boosts business productivity worldwide. Take our tour today!



About Forms App

Forms App is used globally by Forms businesses looking to improve their efficiency, ensure the compliance of their processes and increase the professionalism and timeliness of their reporting.



URL: http://formsapp.com/



Name: Matt Burge, CEO

Company Name: Formitize

URL: http://formitize.com/

Email: social@mitechnologies.com.au

Address: Unit 15, 151 Hartley Road

Smeaton Grange

NSW

Sydney, Australia

2567

Telephone: +61 1300 552 008