New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The Global Formulation Additives Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from USD 22.02 billion in 2019 to USD 35.63 billion in 2027. In order to enhance one or properties in construction, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical products, among others, the formulation additives are added in small quantities to the formulations, including adhesives, coatings, active bioingredients. The primary goal of using formulation additives is to improve the performance and processing characteristics and properties of materials. Number of companies are engaged in the launch of eco-friendly products.



The Global Formulation Additives Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Formulation Additives market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are BASF, Eastman, Evonik, BYK Additives, Dow, Cabot, Allnex, Münzing, Arkema, Honeywell, Momentive, among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Formulation Additives market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Formulation Additives market is split into:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



- Defoamers

- Rheology modifiers

- Pharmaceutical Ingredients

- Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



- Construction

- Industrial & Oil & Gas

- Transportation

- Furniture & Flooring

- Food & Beverage

- Pharmaceuticals

- Others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Rheology modifiers are important additives used in almost every coating to achieve desired rheological characteristics for the particular application. Apart from getting desired viscosity, these additives also help in controlling paint shelf stability, ease of application, open time / wet edge and sagging

- Defoamers are widely used due to its ability to suppress and destroy foam and its negative effects prior to and during application of a coating. By removing or inhibiting air bubbles they are vital process aids throughout the paint production, as well as the application process

- Dispersing Agents are usually used to wet and stabilize pigments and other particles within paints, coatings and ink formulations. For formulators they represent an important component as they provide color strength, gloss, viscosity stability and prevent sedimentation of particles

- In terms of region, Asia Pacific has the largest market share and is also the fastest growing market with a CGAR 6.8% in the global formulation additives market due to increasing use of formulation additives in various industries, such as construction, transportation, and furniture & flooring

- North America is expected to have substantial market share in the global formulation additives market owing to the increase in the demand of formulation additives in construction, packaging, automotive industries



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Formulation Additives market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising urbanization in upcoming economies

3.2. Increasing population

Chapter 4. Formulation Additives Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Formulation Additives Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Formulation Additives Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Formulation Additives Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing use in construction and transportation industries

4.4.1.2. Extensive use in oil & gas manufacturing, food and beverage industries

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Increasing prices of raw materials

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Formulation Additives Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Formulation Additives PESTEL Analysis



Continue….



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



