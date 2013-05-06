Forsyth, Leading U.K. Office Space Provider, Offers 3 Months Free on Mayfair Virtual Office

Scarborough, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Forsyth Business Centres, a company that has been providing office space and various business services for past 22 years, is now offering 3 months free for businesses that require a Mayfair virtual office. The company informed that virtual offices have been preferred by many start up businesses who want a professional business address in prominent locations however can’t commit to the actual office space. The virtual office service offered by Forsyth enables businesses to have a full time business address and/or telephone answering service with all incoming calls and mail forwarded to a chosen alternative address (including email) or telephone number.



Virtual office space is one of the services Forsyth offers. Their main service is to provide office space in reputed business locations throughout the U.K. Forsyth has office space in many major cities such as London, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Stirling, Edinburgh, York, Exeter, and regional bases in Blackpool, Darlington, Harrogate, Scarborough, Hemel Hempstead, Watford and Bracknell.. An example of one of their prime office space locations is the Corn Exchange in Manchester. Forsyth Manchester occupies the 2nd and 3rd floor of the Corn Exchange which is situated in one of the most prestigious locations of Manchester. The office space is also ideally placed for easy access to rail, motorway and airport networks. Since Forsyth also offers various business services such as meeting rooms, conferences, secretarial solutions, virtual offices, video conferencing and much more, any requirement by a business looking for Manchester Offices can be fulfilled by the company. Additional information about the office spaces can be viewed on the company’s website, which also has an innovative virtual tour of their offices in various cities.



Forsyth is also known now for its highly competitive pricing, which can lead to nearly 30% net savings when renting out serviced office space as opposed to conventional leased premises .. The company added that it has been offering its services to businesses of different scales from start-ups to well-known blue chip organisations. Forsyth provides flexible agreements on their office space with simplified monthly invoicing.



About Forsyth

Forsyth is one of the leading companies that provide wide range of serviced office space and business services. Through their online platform, http://www.forsyth.co.uk/, information regarding the various services offered by the company and the location of their office spaces throughout the U.K. can be viewed. The company is known for its experience of over 22 years and for being a prominent provider of flexible office space, meeting rooms, hot desk facilities, virtual office services, video conferencing and many other business services.



