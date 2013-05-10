Fort Lauderdale Company Introduces the ARP Wave Pain Management & Rehabilitation System

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Worldwide Advanced Medical Technologies, LLC a company formed in Fort Lauderdale specializing in all types of pain treatment and injury without drugs, is pleased to present the ARP Wave system to the medical professionals and residents of South Florida.



The ARP Wave provides a new pain management and rehabilitation system which is effective for all patients suffering from arthritis, RSD (CRPS), fibromyalgia, and any other neurological conditions.



Click here to see the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qy-3PnxtpW0



ARP Wave is has been used by thousands of professional and amateur athletes all over the world, to recover quickly from soft tissue injury and surgery. The ARP proprietary systems and protocols are covered by insurance and are now available to Doctors and individuals in the South Florida area.



ARP which stands for Accelerated Recovery Performance is a non-invasive, non-surgical approach to treating chronic & acute pain focusing on the neurological origin not the physiological symptoms. The system is comprised of proprietary technology and protocols that use a patented bio-electrical current simultaneously with active range-of-motion and other exercise techniques to significantly speed up the body’s natural recuperative ability.



ARP finds the neurological origin of the symptoms and treats the problem at the source, enabling the patient to recover faster in most cases. ARP Wave therapy is not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease and should be used in conjunction with a physician.



“Our company is passionate and devoted to helping individuals and their families enjoy a better quality of life and end suffering. Results to date have been astonishing”, said Gary Chandler, one of the principals, and who has been using the system personally over the last 5 weeks.



Gary and Dennis Thompson, the inventor of the system, will be in Fort Lauderdale to attend the American Association of Pain Management conference being held at the Broward Convention Center between April 11-14. Dennis has been performing treatments this past week for individuals in Broward County relieving their pain and improving their range of motion among other benefits.



Dennis will be giving demonstrations of the pain relief systems all week to doctors, chiropractors, individuals and other health care providers.



Local ARP Wave treatments are being provided at All Care Family Health Located in Lake Worth, FL and coming soon to locations in Boca Raton FL, Delray Beach FL, Orlando FL & Fort Meyers FL.



All Care Family Health Offers the Following Treatments:



- Treatments Plans for Chronic and Severe Pain

- Hormone Replace Therapy

- Dr. Supervised Weight Loss

- Nutritional Guidance

- Diagnostics

- Family Medicine

- Massage Therapy

- STD Testing and Xrays

- General Adult Psychiatrist

- Chiropractor

- Acupuncture



Doctors seeking information and individuals seeking treatments can contact Mark Sclar at 954-210-0045 for setting up a complementary evaluation and treatment.



Visit http://www.painmanagementnetwork.com for more information.



For Media Contact:

Company: Worldwide Advanced Medical Technologies

Name: Jeff Hines

Phone Number: 954-256-0045

Email: info@painmanagementnetwork.com

Website: http://www.painmanagementnetwork.com