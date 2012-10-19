Fort Lauderdale Mold Testing Company MI&T Offers Unbiased and Thorough Mold Inspections

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- According to medical reports, certain species of mold can lead to the development of some pretty serious health issues. People who have mold in their homes may suffer from chronic or reoccurring conditions including respiratory problems, headaches, allergic symptoms, and rashes. While people of any age can be adversely affected by mold, young children, seniors and those who have pre-existing health conditions are especially vulnerable.



Unfortunately, mold is a fairly common occurrence. Although mold infestations can happen anywhere, areas that are near the water and are moist and humid may be especially susceptible to mold growth.



A mold inspection company located in Fort Lauderdale has been getting a lot of attention lately for its in-depth and unbiased mold testing that can help people know if their homes are a breeding ground for toxic mold. MI&T is a nationwide mold inspection and testing company that works with clients throughout the Fort Lauderdale area.



For snowbirds who spend part of the year in sunny Florida, arranging for a mold test before leaving for the cooler climate can be a wise idea. In addition, people who are heading to Fort Lauderdale for the winter may wish to have their homes checked for mold before heading out.



“Having an apartment or home unattended for an extended period of time may lead to elevated levels of mold growth,” noted Adam, a spokesperson for the nationwide mold inspection company.



“Before heading down to your winter home, and then before leaving the Fort Lauderdale area to return home, it may be wise to schedule a mold inspection to ensure the indoor air quality has not been negatively impacted.”



People who notice a musty smell in their homes, excessive humidity, or see an odd growth may have an issue with mold, Adam said. For those who are interested in mold testing Fort Lauderdale based MI&T is ready, willing and able to help.



“Companies like MI&T take air and surface samples to determine not only if you have elevated levels of mold that are negatively impacting your air, but also find out the species and the source of the problem,” he said, adding that the experienced and friendly technicians will also advise homeowners if a professional should be hired to get rid of the mold, or if it’s something that they can handle on their own.



What the Fort Lauderdale mold inspection company will not do, Adam explained, is remove the mold. Because of this, the company is able to offer unbiased assessments of the problem, without any potential conflict of interest.



About MI&T

MI&T is nationwide mold inspection and testing company, the largest test only company around. MI&T offers unbiased mold inspections for people who are concerned about how mold growth is negatively impacting their indoor environment. For more information, please visit http://www.fortlauderdalemoldinspection.com