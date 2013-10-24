Fort Lauderdale Residents Prefer Professional and Licensed Cleaning Services over Two-Bit Shady Businesses

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Cleaning services have sprouted like mushrooms over the past few years following the rising demand among southern homeowners. Statistical reports show that many residents prefer to hire cleaning services Boca Raton and other locales in Florida.



However, first-timers are said to balk at hiring little-known companies to clean their home. This is because they are afraid that valuable items will be stolen from their home, experts say. “Crime rate in the city is high, so the residents fear that they might get conned, or worse, robbed,” say home cleaning experts.



This fear is not baseless. Many two-bit cleaning services in the area don’t even have a license to operate anywhere in the state. However, legitimate services are adamant in their claims that they are entirely different from these shady businesses.



Carvalho’s Cleaning, a legitimate cleaning service Fort Lauderdale, made the first move to set their clients’ minds at ease by offering insured services. For a small insurance fee, they will cover all possible damages to their client’s home and property caused by their service and employees. This way, clients won’t need to worry about potential damages to their home due to the cleaning services, say Carvalho’s top executives.



Carvalho’s remains a top cleaning service in the entire South Florida area. Aside from Fort Lauderdale, Carvalho is licensed to operate services for house cleaning Boca Raton and nearby cities.



Being locally owned, Carvalho offers top-grade satisfaction guarantee to clients—making it one of the best choices for cleaning services in the entire South Florida area. This is why expert research says that it has been consistently included in top online listings for Florida cleaning services.



“We guarantee client satisfaction for all our cleaning services,” says the owner of Carvalho’s. “It’s not something that other cleaners can proudly claim.”