Fort Lauderdale's Best Yacht Maintenance

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Starboard Yacht Group, LLC will help keep your yacht in tip top shape. Whether you are looking for yacht detailing in Fort Lauderdale or yacht management in Fort Lauderdale, Starboard Yacht Group can do it all.



“We understand that your yacht is a big investment,” says Jake Stratmann, Founder and President of Starboard Yacht Group. “We are here to help you maintain the value of your investment, while helping you save money.”



Besides yacht maintenance, Stratmann says that his company puts their customers’ safety as a top priority. With some of the top yacht mechanics in Fort Lauderdale, Starboard Yacht Group will give you peace of mind knowing that your yacht is in fine working order.



With services that include exterior washing and waxing, teak cleaning and full interior cleaning, you can be sure Starboard Yacht Group will make your boat shine. In addition to outward appearances, they can also service your engine, generator, electric system, air conditioning and waste systems.



Customer service is the goal of Starboard Yacht Group. They strive to give their customers a carefree, hassle-free boating experience. They want their customers to really enjoy owning a boat. Not only will they maintain and detail your yacht, they can keep you up-to-date on all matters regarding your boat.



Looking to sell your yacht? Starboard Yacht Group can also help you professionally detail your boat to give it added value.