Fort Myers Fishing Charters - Sanibel Island Fishing Charters

St. Jame City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Fort Myers, Florida, October 22 2013 Fort Myers in Florida has many attractions. One of the biggest ones is its beaches and the gulf. Many combine both by chartering a boat and visiting the island of Sanibel. Chartering a boat can offer many different ways to enjoy a day at sea. It is ideal for fishing, for sightseeing, for visiting Sanibel and gathering shells, for watching the sunset, for celebrating an important day.



There are many boat charters in Fort Myers to choose from, like Fort Myers Fishing Charters or Sanibel Fishing Charters. However, before actually chartering a boat, one should do some research to make sure that they are chartering a safe boat and that the captain and crew are responsible, honest, friendly and offer great service. Captain Clarence Reed, owner of Sea Reed Charters, stated “Here at Sea Reed Charters we take pride in our service, and having a great time is our guarantee. Sea Reed Charters take great care of their boat and equipment and take the time to maintain them and to ensure that all charter guests are both comfortable and safe during the time they are aboard the vessel.” More information can be seen on his website http://catch22fishingcharter.com



The coastal waters of Florida are often referred to as ‘an angler’s paradise’. As captain Reed informed us “Fishing is one activity you need to experience at least once in this lifetime. An experienced captain knows exactly where to take you so that you can find the best catch of the day.” With over 20 years of experience, Captain Reed knows the spots where fish gather, the ‘go to’ spots. These spots are closely guarded secrets, where the client is taken to fish.



A fishing trip to Fort Myers or to Sanibel can be enjoyed by the whole family. A captain with experience knows how to make a chartered trip safe and enjoyable for fishermen of all levels, for children who will love shelling and looking at dolphins and fish, as well as adults who simply want to enjoy a day at sea.



Have a great day catching snook, redfish , trout , tarpon and more great backcountry fish on Sea Reed Charters.



More About Sea Reed Charters:



Telephone: (239) 292 - 8201

Address: 18500 McGregor Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33908

Email: clarence.reed@catch22fishingcharter.com

To find out more about Sea Reed Charters visit their website http://catch22fishingcharter.com