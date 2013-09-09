Fort Myers: History, Nature, and So Much More

Ft. Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Each tourist has his or her own agenda in visiting a certain place. For some, going to places is all about learning history. Others simply visit faraway places in order to get away from it all and be able to let their hair down. Still, there are those who just want to know more about a certain place’s culture. For these people, setting out the destination can be quite easy. But how do you deal with someone who has all of these things in mind? Well, you head to Fort Myers.



Fort Myers is primarily considered to be the commercial center of the Lee County. Although just a few steps from one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southwest Florida, Fort Myers also has its own share of scenic spots, popular hangouts, and best places to eat. Some of the places that you should not skip on would include the winter home of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, the Art of the Olympians Museum, the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium, and the Murphy-Burroughs House. With so many places to visit within Fort Myers alone, it is only right that you consider getting yourself an accommodation where you can spend the night away. One of the famous hotels near Fort Myers airport is the Knights Inn Ft Myers.



About Knights Inn Fort Myers

Knights Inn Fort Myers offers its clients a number of facilities and amenities including complimentary hot Continental breakfast, telephones with free local calls, a choice between smoking and non-smoking rooms, the use of clock radio with alarm as well as hair dryer, and free parking for most types of vehicles.



For more information about Knights Inn Ft Myers, or to book a room, head to http://dodbusopps.com/43235/23.htm . A quick quote form is located on the left side of the page allowing you to easily enter your information and proceed with the booking smoothly.



For Media Contact:

Knights Inn Ft Myers

3350 Marinatown Ln,

Ft. Myers, FL 33903

Call: 239-997-5500

http://dodbusopps.com/43235/23.htm