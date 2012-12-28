Fort Myers Real Estate-Bestfortmyersrealestate.com Offers an Updated Fort Myers, Fl MLS Search

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- The Fort Myers real estate market is having a huge surge in home and condo prices. Sales have slowed somewhat due to home inventory falling. We are seeing multiple offers on a single property. There is still a shadow inventory of short sales and foreclosures to be released by the banks. Fort Myers, Florida is located in Lee County. It is known for Pristine Beaches, Palm Trees and a great place to live and retire. Ft Myers offers every type of real estate and lifestyle choices.



It is a great time to purchase real estate. Many homes are below replacement cost, but, prices are rising.



You may also search surrounding cities Sanibel, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Estero, San Carlos and Lehigh Acres for your real estate needs. And don't forget our Google Map real estate Search which gives you a birds-eye-view of neighborhoods, streets and property locations. You may also save the properties and email to family and friends. Or you can just save the real estate to view at a later date. You can also sign up for our real estate email alerts based on your MLS listing search criteria.



We are proud to have been named Florida Gulf Coast Universities (FGCU) Preferred real estate provider.



