Fort Worth Eye Associates Founder Dr. Ranelle Celebrates 40 Years Practicing Ophthamology

Dr. Ranelle graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine in 1968 and has been practicing ophthalmology since the late 60s. He was the first physician in Fort Worth to perform the modern cataract implant. This procedure has evolved to become the standard practice for cataract removal. Dr. Ranelle's specialties include: comprehensive ophthalmology, cataract and refractive surgery.



Dr. Ranelle is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and by the American Board of Eye Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a Fellow of the American Osteopathic College of Ophthalmology. He has six hospital affiliations and a large practice in Fort Worth.



Four decades of experience allow Dr. Ranelle and the doctors at Fort Worth Eye Associates, Ann Ranelle, DO, Shanna Brown, MD, and Kacy Pate, OD, to build long-term relationships with patients in the community, and to provide patients with a detailed and complete eye care plan. The doctors at Fort Worth Eye Associates have provided comprehensive adult and pediatric eye care to thousands of patients over the years, and his patients are grateful. Linda A. says, “Thanks for all the care over the years.” His compassion and dedication is evident, but Ranelle also believes in giving back in other ways.



A co-founder of Alliance for Sight, a non-profit started in 1988 with the Rev. Lanny Ashcraft, Dr. Ranelle provided eye care to patients. He also donated medical equipment and spent time educating local health care providers in underprivileged countries, in a series of over thirty trips. In 2003, Dr. Ranelle was awarded the Humanitarian Service Award from the American College of Ophthalmology for his work in developing nations such as Mexico, Honduras and Central and South American countries.