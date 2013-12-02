Fort Worth Singles Can Now Benefit from an Exclusive Matchmaking Service!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Fort Worth Singles are benefiting from an upscale matchmaking service provided by the dating experts at Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service!



Dallas Singles Dating Service is the most preferred matchmaking and introduction service in the Fort Worth area for busy professionals who are accustomed to top notch services. The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service understand the deeper value of a thriving relationship.



As an upscale matchmaking service, clients can be certain that each introduction made by Dallas Singles will be a novel experience, complete with guidance each step of the way. Each of their clients are not only attractive, but are also well educated and successful in life.



The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service ensure each introduction their clients receive will be of top quality. When being matched by Dallas Singles, clients are guaranteed that each match has been handpicked specifically for them. Both men and women can be sure to find a special someone who is looking for a serious relationship, someone who is smart, intelligent, attractive, and sophisticated… someone who will bring a smile to their face.



The matchmakers at Dallas Singles specialize in catering to upscale clients who are not willing to compromise in any aspect of their lives, especially in the love department. Clients can rest assured the matchmakers meet each individual person beforehand to ensure clients meet someone who is commitment-minded. At Dallas Singles Dating Service, client privacy is protected, unlike online dating sites. They save their clients time and weed out unsuitable candidates so clients don’t have to do it on their own.



About Dallas Singles Dating Service

With 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry, the dating professionals at Dallas and Fort Worth Singles are confident they can help clients find what they’re truly looking for in a partner. They’re adamant about pursuing love the old-fashion way, leaving behind conventional ways of dating for a more personal and interactive dating experience.



Singles in the Fort Worth area who are looking for someone to settle down with can contact a matchmaker from Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service to set up a consultation today! Call (214) 292-2462 to speak with a matchmaker or simply fill out their online form at: http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com



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