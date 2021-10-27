Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Forte Biosciences, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Forte Biosciences directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Torrance, CA based Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Forte Biosciences, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $4.06 million in 2019 to $14.25 million in 202, and that its Net Loss increased from $4.064 million in 2019 to $46.48 million in 2020



On September 2, 2021, post-market, Forte Biosciences, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] that topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance for the primary endpoint of EASI-50 (the proportion of patients with at least a 50% improvement in atopic dermatitis disease severity as measure by EASI)."



Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) declined from $31.47 per share on September 2, 2021, to $4.06 per share on September 7, 2021.



