Fortel Addressing the Underlying Importance of Mental Health in Employees

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Fortel is on the forefront with regards to recruitment in the construction industry. It is but evident that the company puts their employees first before anything else. Their recent collaborations and initiatives point towards the betterment of the construction industry and their efforts towards making the industry a better place to work with. The company has been offering professional recruitment services not just for agency labour but also for various other positions such as site foremen, contract managers, engineers, etc. And since they work with an array of workforce, they understand the importance of giving the best environment for their employees to work under. At the same time it is also important to recognize the signs of people who need help especially while dealing with mental illnesses. However, there are certain steps that need to be followed without causing any further damage.



Fortel actively participates in several events which are designed to address the most challenging issues in today's workforce. Ranbir Atwal, Fortel's HSEQ Manager had recently attended an event held by LSBU - The Occupational Therapy Society on Recovery and Mental Health Collaborative Practice presented by Stella Lawrence. The event sheds light on the importance of mental health in employees. The presentation also emphasizes on the Recovery Triangle which includes Self-help, psychological therapy and medication and how employees can be motivated towards dealing with various mental health issues. The event also helped Fortel to gain insight on how the employees can be helped to reach their individual recovery goals.



