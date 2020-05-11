Fortel, Birmingham Labour Suppliers Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary by Organizing Fundraising Events.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Fortel is going to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. To commemorate this close to heart event, the organization has decided to give different charities. For this, the team is going to participate in twenty different charity events and celebrate the anniversary. Not only because charity is beneficial for the people receiving it, but also has positive effects for the people donating it. And Fortel is going to be one of them.



One of the famous events, organized by the Fortel team on 7th December, is to support homeless people with Food and clothing. In celebration of the 20th anniversary, from the Security Division, Salil Lamba has arranged this event in Wolverhampton, Walsall, and Birmingham.



At Fortel, Tina and Susan have organized an event for cancer. Another, an event on 29th September, is a bike ride from Bahm to Windsor. It was organized to raise funds for The Prince's Trust. Not only this, but there are also several events, and there is a huge list.



Different studies have concluded that giving and donating leads to the experience of pleasure. It is because when you donate or give something by heart to other people, the pleasure centers of the human brain are activated. Hence though the receivers do receive enough to fulfill their financial needs, donators also receive the positive brain effect.



Also, it is not all about benefits. We live in an imperfect world where not every person is not able to fulfill their very basic needs. There are always people you can help out. There are always people in need of help. So why not?



And this time, Fortel is stepping forward to help out and donate to the people in need. For this, fundraising pages are made on the site. If you want to be a part of our family and team, you can donate your part as well.



It is important to realize that every little bit of help is huge, and it matters. It is not important to donate a large number of dollars to call it charity. Every little penny counts. It strengthens one's personal values. It improves one's lifestyle when he/she donates. Not only this, but the impact it creates is powerful than ever. Donating charity is a source of encouraging those who don't donate. When your nearest people see you playing your part in donations, it might encourage them and increase your level of respect in their eyes. They might get up, move forward, and do that same.



In this time of our 20th anniversary, we have planned several charity events for the year. Every dollar you donate counts. Every dollar you donate can help us achieve the goal and successfully celebrate the anniversary of our organization.



It is pretty simple to donate. And do not worry about security. Your details are completely secure and safe with Fortel. Your donations are sent directly to the charity once you donate it, and gift aid is reclaimed as well by a UK taxpayer as well. So play your role and help us reach the goal.



