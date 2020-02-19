Fortel Committed to Effective Practices Towards Sustainability and Supply Chain

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Fortel is pleased to share with their esteemed partners and patrons that Fortel Director Amar Sandhawali is the official signatory for People Matter Charter in collaboration with Supply Chain Sustainability School. This initiative is yet another example of Fortel's commitment and promise towards the betterment of the construction industry. Fortel owner Sat Nijjer looks forward to collaborate with other businesses so as to address the most concerning socio-economic issues within the construction industry.



The People Matter Charter comprises of 8 commitments - 1. Equality, Diversity and Inclusion to deliver increased employee satisfaction; 2. Skills & Training with a monitored implementation plan; 3. Workforce Culture to encourage overall wellbeing of employees; 4. Living Wage as per the Living Wage Foundation; 5. Due Diligence to ensure protection of basic human rights; 6. Comply with all Labour Legal Requirements 7. Identify and Report Issues of Labour Exploitation 8. Ensuring that all Payment Mechanisms are in place to meet various employment compliance criteria.



This charter has come into place at the right time wherein the construction industry is facing serious people issues. Fortel along with its partners supports organizations to deliver the best practices not just in recruiting the workforce but also in efficient people management. "I find the Supply Chain Sustainability School to be a good medium for collaboration, where clients and suppliers can come together and discuss and share best practices in various areas of work on specific topics to create "what good looks like"" comments Amar Sandhawalia, Director.



To know more visit https://fortel.co.uk/



About Fortel

Fortel Services Ltd is one of the largest and trusted suppliers of agency labour, construction and trades professionals and a SIA ACS security services provider. Established in 1998, Fortel has expanded to over £100 million and 2250 employees across niches.



