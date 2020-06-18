Fortel Covid-19 Toolkit Is Assisting with Mortgage and Furlough Guidance

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the entire lockdown industry has been closed. But, the construction industry has started its job. They have made sure their security with the Covid-19 tool kits. During this pandemic, Fortel has done this job because they have used the Covid-19 toolkit to signpost their workers towards help with furlough guidance and mortgage support.



Their prime mission is to provide relief from the mental stress to their workers and staff and the wide community. These kits are designed to assure the security of the workers as well as to others at this time.



At present, the construction industry has to follow the Government's advice in terms of security. So, Fortel supports the industry in continuing work and opens its sites with the assurance that they are responsible and vigilant as Government has advised. Some of the projects have been closed on a temporary basis during Covid-19.



But, some of the projects are opened, and workers are working on them. Fortel staff follows the rules and precautions of social distancing as per the instructions and requirements of the government. They have provided Covid-19 toolkits to support mortgage as well as furlough guidance.



Moreover, Fortel offers Covid-19 mortgage support to its workers and staff. Yes, they have a mortgage payment holiday. As the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic all around in the UK, workers in the construction industry and other fields of life are worried about how this pandemic will affect them and their families. Fortel always keeps this factor in mind to provide peace of mind. People can get mortgage payment form from the banks closer to the people.



It is the best way to get relief until the world gets rid of Coronavirus. Yes, this pandemic has affected the income of everyone. So, people need a mortgage payment holiday.



Do you know what furlough is? It is left for absence. Fortel has taken the responsibility to avoid the spread of the coronavirus among people. This is the reason it is working for the betterment of their workers by offering them facilities and following the rules as well as precautions related to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Moreover, they work with their staff by handling their office tasks remotely. This is a safe way to stop and control the spread of the pandemic in the industry. The majority of people find it easy to work from their homes.



Fortel, as per their coronavirus Toolkit, ensures that they will protect their labor and minimize the risk of spreading virus. This safety control is sure to introduce reliable measures on the opened sites. On coronavirus, the industry complies with the government rules. At any time, the safety measures will be followed, and there will be no compromise on it.



The Fortel Group is well-informed with the emergency services, and they always provide their support in great pressure. On the site, they have arranged a wide parking area for bikes and cars. Workers maintain social distance.



About Fortel

Fortel is among the top civil engineering and construction service providers in the UK. From dealing with the toughest projects to providing highly talented labor they can deal with all tasks perfectly. To keep the staff safe and secure Fortel is taking special steps for protection against Covid-19.



Media Contact



https://fortel.co.uk