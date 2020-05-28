Fortel Donates Care Packages for Bloxwich Community

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Our commitment to helping our local community during the lockdown period has continued with the delivery of dozens of care packages for those in need.



The crucial packages, offering support at a time of dire need across Bloxwich and the wider Walsall borough, contained essential food alongside hygiene products.



They were given to the Bloxwich Community Partnership, which is led by Walsall Council, for distribution after Fortel staff rallied together to make a difference by giving back to our local community.



The packages were delivered by Director Amar Sandhawalia and colleagues to the Stan Ball Centre, where the Partnership is seeing the highest demand for support across Walsall's four community hubs set up during the Coronavirus outbreak.



Amar said: "Our local community in Bloxwich and the wider Walsall Borough is very close to our hearts and we have always strived to do as much as possible to be positive and proactive in offering our support when it is needed.



"Right now, that support is needed more than ever, so we reached out to Walsall Council and the Bloxwich Community Partnership to see what we could do.



"The Community Partnership is doing an outstanding job and has delivered over 1,000 of these packages so far.



"Being in a position where we can offer this support to our community is a privilege and we would like to thank those working hard on behalf of the Bloxwich Community Partnership to ensure that people can access support.



"We would also like to thank WHG for making us aware of the support required by the Bloxwich Community Partnership and putting us in contact.



"Social value is a key priority for Fortel as a business, we take pride in stepping up when our community needs us."



Dan Garbett, Centre Manager at the Bloxwich Community Partnership, said: "These are a lifeline until the people they are helping are able to afford to buy food.



"The packages have helped former members of the homeless community who are just getting back on their feet and single parents who are struggling with acquiring food vouchers for their child.



"This is absolutely crucial assistance."



