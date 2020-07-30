Fortel Group Introduces New Career Opportunities for Fresh and Young Talent

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- Fortel Group are the pioneers in the industry and are the leading agency that supplies workforce. Sat Nijjer, the CEO of Fortel is pleased to announce that they have introduced new career opportunities for the younger generation of professionals who want to make a career in the civil engineering industry. Fortel has always been on the forefront when it comes to maintaining the quality of their workforce across levels. Whether it is engineers or machine operators, ground workers or supervisors, the company is known for their diversified supply of labour.



Fortel has always invested in training their teams with the latest tools, technologies and equipment. And so is the case with creating new opportunities for the new breed of professionals. Sat Nijjer and his management team have built an organic community that consists of experts from the civil engineering and the construction industry. This is one of the most innovative and strategic approach to stay connected with industry professionals and to gain momentum.



This approach has not just proved to be beneficial for the business but also attracting young talent to work with the pioneers in the industry. Fortel also aims at building a community of talented professionals who are not just skilled but are team players who work for the mutual benefit of the organization as well their personal growth. Fortel always welcomes new ideas and adopts consistent ways to support the new and emerging talent. Sat Nijjer works closely with the HR team to ensure that they attract the right pool.



To know more visit https://fortel.co.uk/



About Fortel.co.uk

Fortel Group is the largest supplier of manpower for UK's construction industry both private and public owned in roads & motorways, rail, power, utilities, commercial, hotel & leisure, retail and defence.



Contact

FORTEL GROUP

Website: https://fortel.co.uk/