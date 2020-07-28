Fortel Group, One of the Finest in UK's Construction Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Fortel Group takes pride in being one of the finest and the most demanded supplier by contractors and construction companies in the UK. Sat Nijjer, the CEO of Fortel and the driving force ensures that their clients get the best services through the labour that Fortel supplies. Fortel is the only company that provides services for internal and external concrete floors across industries. It gives immense pleasure to the owner of Fortel to share that the company was selected by Deloitte's futures 1000 for being the best service providers in construction and civil engineering fields for the past few years.



What makes FORTEL different from other agency labour suppliers? Fortel is not just any other agency or a CV farm. They assess and select each and every applicant with scrutiny. They don't just want the best person on the job but also the best team player. It doesn't end there. For Sat Nijjer, the CEO of Fortel it is also about keeping the employees happy across levels. With industry-leading pay and work conditions, the employees are also give comprehensive training not just to equip them with technical training but soft skill training as well.



Employees are also provided language training in case they are from a non-English speaking background. Communication is key to the success of any project. And hence, the employees are trained to communicate well with their superiors as well as the clients if needed. At Fortel, employees are the pillars that form a strong foundation. And Fortel takes pride in each and every individual that joins the team with commitment and values to strive and to serve.



About Fortel.co.uk

Fortel Group is the largest supplier of agency labour for UK's construction industry both private and public owned in roads & motorways, rail, power, utilities, commercial, hotel & leisure, retail and defence.



