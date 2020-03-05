Fortel Offers Top Notch Services Above and Beyond Supply of Agency Labour

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Fortel is a well-known name in the UK's Construction Industry. Their client list includes all the major contractors in the nation from different sectors which includes road and railways, retail and commercial, utilities and power, hospitality and defence. Most of these contractors are long time clients and always come back to Fortel for new developments. This is because of the rewarding experience that they have had with their collaboration with Fortel and CEO Sat Nijjer.



Contractors can benefit from assured delivery of projects each and every time. The processes are designed to guarantee "Right First Time" delivery of the project as per the agreed schedules and budgets. Coming to productivity, only qualified and fully briefed teams are sent to the project site. This means that the labour is ready to work from day one with more productive hours and less resources thereby saving money and time for the clients.



Fortel also uses the latest staff and payroll management technology to deploy and redeploy the most experienced people as and when a project comes up. The company has a proven track record of following the highest safety standards and offering a safe working environment second to none. This is one of the major reasons why Fortel remains the first choice of the contractors. They are also legally compliant when it comes to work permits, employee qualifications, HR along with important accreditations such as RISQS, NGA, CCAS, SIA Approved, National Federation of Builders, CITB Construction Skills, UK Trade & Investment, Building Confidence, etc.



About Fortel

Fortel based at Willenhall, United Kingdom established in 1998 is one of the largest suppliers of agency labor staff for the construction sector across the nation. They offer high volumes of labor with a very fast response across a broader spectrum of labor, trades and professionals.



