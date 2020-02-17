Fortel on the Forefront of UK's Construction Industry with Multiple Accreditations, Awards and Recertifications

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Mr. Sat Nijjer, Fortel Owner takes immense pleasure in sharing that 2019 has been quite an eventful and a successful one for the Group. With various accreditations, awards and recertifications, Fortel is now on the forefront of UK's construction industry. Below are a few highlights of the year gone by:



In June 2019, Fortel Group was audited by the RSSB RISQS and the Rail and Compliance Team passed the audit successfully. Fortel has been in continuous and close partnership with the Railway Industry and this is indeed an amazing opportunity to strengthen the relationships for mutual betterment. Through this audit, Fortel has proved that it could be a reliable and a capable provider of services.



Later in the year, Fortel has also entered into a partnership with Supply Chain Sustainability School with a network of over 60 major contractors, Tier1 Suppliers and clients. Many initiatives have been taken during this period with includes investments in fuel efficient vehicles, reduction in mail usage by adopting electronic means of communication and a commitment towards funding 100 apprentices.



In 2019, Fortel Group also welcomed the Walsall Works Silver Partner Award under the Walsall Council's award-winning initiative to recognize the contribution and investment that employers make towards the betterment of their local workforce. The year gone by has also brought Fortel yet another prestigious recognition for being one of the 100 businesses to achieve the Ethnic Minority Business Accreditation.



To know more visit https://fortel.co.uk/



About Fortel

Fortel is the leading supplier of agency labour for the top contractors in the construction industry ranging from rail, retail, motorways, hotels, defence, utilities, commercial and power industries.



Media Contact

Sat Nijjer, CEO - Fortel

Address: 33-35, Wednesfield Road, Willenhall,

Wolverhamptom, West Midlands WV131AE

Phone: 01902-603409

Website: https://fortel.co.uk