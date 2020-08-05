Fortel Plays an Active Role in Fulfilling Social Responsibility Through Charities and Donations

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Sat Nijjer, CEO of Fortel takes pride in sharing that they have contributed towards several charities and donations through the profits they earn. Fortel believes and follows the concept of giving back to the community. It is not just about contributing in monetary terms but also empowering the underprivileged of the society. The company has been very active in helping various charitable communities in India as well as the UK. Fortel actively advocates the necessity of overcoming poverty not just in India but also in other developing countries.



Recently, Fortel was in the news for organizing an event, a 20/20 cricket match for the purpose of collecting funds to contribute to the Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity. The event was an ultimate success and it was a true inspiration to many other organizations to come forward to do their bit for the society. Sat Nijjer believes that every penny counts and those blessed with financial resources should contribute within their own means to help deal with poverty around the world.



Fortel is also doing their bit in dealing with the ongoing pandemic by collecting donations on behalf of different charitable agencies and trust organizations. The recent football match played against Balfour Beatty has been an amazing feat. The entire process was streamlined to avoid any complications. Sat Nijjer says that the company believes that if their ideas could bring change in the society, they would be willing to do more and more of them to save the society from something far worse than the pandemic, i.e. poverty.



