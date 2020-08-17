Fortel Supports Prince's Trust – Organizes Bike Ride from Bham to Windsor Castle

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- We live in a society where there are so many things to worry about Fortel, being an established business, which is growing and bringing so much to society, also feel responsible for so many things. In the face of challenges which the communities face these days, it is almost unavoidable that we stay away from them without getting affected.



They affect us at different levels depending on the level of society we belong to. In all such unprecedented times, Fortel tries to stay at the forefront to help its employees and people living in the UK.



Fortel Nijjer works for so many causes, and among them, the support to Prince Trust is the main priority. The company's main concern is to work day in and day out to meet the expectations of people who believe in them and look up to them for serious change. They are trying to do as much as they could to provide safety and security to people of their community.



Either it is a pandemic like COVID-19, some serious disease, or help to trust like Prince Trust, you will find Fortel everywhere working and contributing its fair share. There is nothing better than giving back to the society that is helping you grow and prosper in life, and this formula is followed by the company very well.



Fortel has just started the bike ride in which the employees of Fortel are included along with some friends and family. The total number of people biking in this race would be around 15, and that number is fair enough to raise money for the charity like Prince Trust.



This bike ride is organized mainly for raising money so that it can be given to the Prince Trust. These professionals and non-professionals will ride the bikes for supporting this charity that is helping so many people all over the country.



The same kind of event was organized back in 2015 when fewer than 10 people completed such kind of event for raising money for different trust working for different causes. It was done from Birmingham to Bath and was quite a long route. Around 100 miles were covered in about nine hours. This was mainly for the charities that were supporting children and old people.



It is not the first time that Fortel is bringing change to the life of its community. Sat Nijjer Fortel CEO said, "Fortel has always been concerned and connected with its people to help them in different ways. This charity and the money raised through it is helping prince Trust in particular. The company is bringing a prominent change in society and will keep adding to it in the future"



People are helping Fortel in every way possible. Those having endurance, strength, stamina, and flexibility of riding a bike for long hours and too long distances are offering their services. It is a great step ahead, and every one of us who can help should offer without any hesitation.



