Fortel Takes Pride in Their Team of Young Professionals

Fortel takes pride in their workforce that consists of young, talented, creative and hardworking professionals. Not all leaders can truly come forward and admit that their staff is their strength. For Sat Nijjer, it is proud feeling as the CEO constantly and consistently puts the employees before anything else. The company provides several opportunities for employees across various levels and skillsets to improve skills in their respective areas; thereby contributing to the overall success of the projects. Fortel Group was able to successfully maintain its growth level so far in the 30 years of operations and will continue to do so with the help of their staff.



Sat Nijjer also ensures that their employees' health and safety is never compromised. These two aspects are of prime important irrespective of the scale of the project. The professional workforce are trained in a manner that they can seamlessly work under any circumstance. They are competent to complete any project with utmost reliability and quality. The team is equipped not just with the equipment but also with the strength to meet the demands and face the challenges posed by the clients.



Fortel hires employees across skillsets such as civil and mechanical engineers, drone operators, data science and data collection analysts, etc. It is a pure waste of investment in technology if it cannot be put to use or if it does not have the right people to work on. And hence, the company offers several training sessions and hires experts for on-the-job training to keep their workforce up to date with the changing technology. It is indeed a matter of pride that the company has trained drone operators who can perform land survey, aerial map generation and visual data collection with utmost ease.



