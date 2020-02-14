Fortel, UK's Leading Supplier of Agency Labour Joins Plant Construction Careers Day 2020

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Fortel, the largest supplier of labour for UK's construction industry are extremely delighted to share that they were invited to be a part of the Plant Construction Careers LIVE conducted by West Midlands Combined Authority in partnership with CITB, CPA, CECA and Construction Gateway. The Career Day was conducted earlier this month on the 4th of February 2020 at Millennium Point, Birmingham.



The event allowed hundreds of aspiring young talent meet top employers from across the nation and also participated in the plant simulators session. Fortel was also one of the invited employers and it was a great turnover as Fortel witnessed the future generations of the construction industry meet here at this turnkey event. Fortel had welcomed over 200 visitors to the stand ranging from 16 to 18 years old; some of them are still in the process of completing their academics while some are looking for a career change.



"The team, which consisted of a recruitment specialist, the head of our training academy, a recruitment director and one of our own apprentices were able to offer invaluable advice and guidance about the industry, training and apprenticeships, qualifications and the work that we do nationwide with our clients", says Sat Nijjer, CEO of Fortel. "The enthusiasm shown on the day by all involved was extremely encouraging showing that the future of the construction industry looks bright" further added Sat Nijjer.



About Fortel

Fortel is one of the largest suppliers of agency labour in the United Kingdom to contractors in the construction industry. Fortel is also a diversified business with subsidiaries in labour supply and management, professional recruitment, concrete design and building, security services and bespoke IT solutions. The Group with their thorough partnerships with both their workforce and their clientele base has enabled them to excel in every field with multiple awards and nominations – MSDUK Scale up Award, Walsall Works Silver Partnership Award and becoming the finalists in The Growing Business Awards and The British Construction Industry Awards.



