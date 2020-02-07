Fortel Unveils Exceptional Services for Various Industry Sectors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Fortel, one of the largest agency labour suppliers in the UK has carved out a niche for itself in various industries ranging from rail to power and defense.



Since its inception that brand has gone from strength to strength in diverse areas. To keep up with its growth the company has consistently added industry specialists to the original team, which enables it to offer cutting edge services to its clients.



Speaking of the original team, its vision comes from its owner Sat Nijjer, who is also the Chairman of the company. Under his leadership the company has made its mark with clients in different areas.



It is known for high volumes and fast responses in different types of labour, trades and professionals. Bespoke teams are delivered to the site to ensure that productivity is high and projects are up and running at the earliest.



And the results are showing as Fortel is gaining huge recognition. It was UK's only provider of external and internal concrete floors that was mentioned by Deloitte's Futures 1000 as one of the best performing businesses in the country in recent years.



2019 was a massive year for the brand as the Home Secretary visited its new offices and training academy. It also received the honour of Silver Partner with Walsall works as it works with local communities and focuses on local recruitment.



And that mission of working with communities and building a better society has remained consistent alongside Fortel's growth. As it grows into a business powerhouse, wins awards, it continues charity work in India, works with local communities, and brings its owner's dream to fruition.



The company is one of UK's largest agency labour suppliers to construction industry and is also known for external and concrete floors that have won much acclaim.



